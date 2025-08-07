Assisted Living Locators Opens San Antonio North Office to Help Families Navigate Senior Care Options

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX –Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its San Antonio North office. The new location is owned and operated by local residents Lori and John Yeats.

“Helping families find peace of mind during the aging process is at the heart of what we do,” said Lori Yeats. “Having navigated this journey alone with my own mother, I understand how overwhelming it can be. Our goal is to be the compassionate advocates we wish we had—offering families the guidance, understanding, and support they need.”

Lori brings a nurturing and wellness-centered background as a licensed esthetician, life coach, and certified homeopath. John complements their efforts with an extensive background in sales and operations leadership, having spent his career listening closely to people’s needs and helping them find ethical, effective solutions. Together, the Yeats couple delivers a personalized, empathetic approach to care planning.

Assisted Living Locators of San Antonio North provides:

Personalized senior care assessments for safety, well-being, and quality of care

Guided tours and placement support for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care

Financial guidance to help families understand elder-care costs and resources

Emergency placement assistance for urgent care needs

Ongoing support from initial consultation through post-placement follow-up

