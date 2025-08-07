Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens First Utah Restaurant in Orem

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // OREM, Utah – Bubbakoo’s Burritos announces the opening of its newest location, and first in Utah, on August 15, 2025.

The restaurant is just minutes from both Utah Valley University and BYU, making it an ideal spot for students and burrito lovers alike. This marks a major milestone for the brand as it brings its signature fusion of bold Mexican flavors to the state for the first time.

The new location is locally owned and operated by Loco Rico LLC, an established multi-unit and multi-brand operator with over 40 years of experience in the QSR space.

“We’re excited to introduce guests across Orem and Utah to the unique flavor of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, especially in such a popular city,” said a representative with Loco Rico. “The brand has built a loyal fanbase through its expansive menu of great-tasting options, and we can’t wait for friends and family members throughout Orem to enjoy our diverse array of flavors. We’re thrilled for Bubbakoo’s in Orem to become the go-to Mexican spot for guests across the area.”

The multi-unit signed agreement, inked in September of 2024, is bringing 5+ locations to the valley over the next 3 years.

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Expanding into Utah—especially in a dynamic city like Orem—is a milestone moment for Bubbakoo’s,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’re excited to introduce our bold flavors and unique guest experience, and we look forward to becoming part of the Orem community in a meaningful way.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots.

SOURCE Bubbakoo’s Burritos

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.