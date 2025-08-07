Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back Fan-favorite Southwest Señorita Starting August 4

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick is bringing back a flavor fiesta with the return of its beloved Southwest Señorita. Beginning August 4 and available through the end of October, guests can once again enjoy this vibrant seasonal flavor.

The Southwest Señorita is all about 'a fiesta of ingredients,' celebrating the bold flavors and vibrant colors that make it so irresistible. This crave-worthy chicken salad delivers a lively fusion of poblano peppers, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, and zesty Southwest seasoning that come together not just in flavor, but in Southwest-inspired form.

“Our guests have been asking when Southwest Señorita would make its return, and we’re thrilled to announce that the fiesta is back just in time for fall,” said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicken Salad Chick. “It’s a flavor-packed option that highlights fresh, colorful ingredients and is perfect for guests looking for something exciting and satisfying as the seasons begin to shift.”

Whether you're looking to spice up your usual lunch routine or want to revisit a longtime Chick favorite, Southwest Señorita is available as a scoop, sandwich, or to-go as a Quick Chick.

Chicken Salad Chick fans can also enjoy exclusive rewards and special offers throughout the rest of the year. Rewards members will earn double points on all daily purchases made on select Double Points Days: August 12, September 9, October 8, November 20, and December 10. To start earning, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app and signing up. Rewards members will receive a free Chick Special on their birthday and can redeem their points for free food and special discounts year-round.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

