House Doctors Brightens Homes with Addition of Infinity Holiday Lights Services

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – House Doctors is excited to announce participating locations are now offering professional holiday light installations as a part of their packaged services. This new service is in partnership with Infinity Holiday Lights – a custom holiday light installation company based out of Charlotte, NC.

Beyond Spreading Holiday Cheer

These professionally-installed lights are more than about simple decorations for the season. Putting up holiday lights is often thought of as one of the most dangerous seasonal tasks for homeowners. In fact, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports an average of 160 decorating-related injuries every day during the holiday season – with almost half of those involving falls caused by risks like icy surfaces, unstable ladders, or extension cord tripping hazards. Infinity Holiday Lights hopes to change that narrative by providing a solution that not only protects the homeowner from the dangers of the holiday season, but helps them light up their homes all year round.

Beyond safety, Infinity Holiday Lights also provides homeowners with a sense of security. Exterior lighting – especially in the darker, winter months around the holidays – can help deter break-ins and criminal activity. A well-lit home tends to signal the place is occupied and cared for, while simultaneously improving visibility around doors, windows, and walkways.

Responding to Rising Demand

Whether it’s to save time, avoid injury, or enhance curb appeal, consumer demand for professional lighting is growing as homeowners increasingly turn to experts for help.

“Consumer expectations are evolving as homeowners prioritize convenience, customization, and expertise, and our franchisees are adapting to match every one of those needs,” said Paul Flick, Founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands, parent company of House Doctors. “This isn’t just a seasonal add-on, it’s a strategic expansion into a category with significant growth potential, strong margins, and high customer satisfaction potential. It reflects our continued commitment to helping our franchisees grow smarter and serve their communities in meaningful ways.”

Personalized Lighting Solutions

Infinity Holiday Lights is a full-service offering that includes professional installation, seasonal takedown, and optional reinstallation year after year. The service uses energy-efficient LED lights designed to last 8+ years, with professional-grade durability and fully customizable options – from color combinations to precision cuts tailored to each home, building, and landscape.

