If Tomatoes Are a Fruit, Is Ketchup a Smoothie? HEINZ and Smoothie King Weigh In with First-Ever Tomato Ketchup Smoothie

Slightly sweet and tangy HEINZ Simply Tomato Ketchup elevates this classic fruit smoothie to delicious and refreshing new heights

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // PITTSBURGH, CHICAGO, & DALLAS – While everyone knows the age-old question “is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable?” recently, thousands have started asking, “if tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?” Today, the global leader in ketchup, HEINZ, teams up with the world’s largest smoothie brand, Smoothie King, to go all in and settle the debate. Introducing: The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie, the first-ever ketchup-based smoothie, which blends real fruits with HEINZ Simply Tomato Ketchup to create a delicious and refreshing summer sip. Launching during peak tomato harvest season, when HEINZ tomatoes are the ripest, the limited-edition smoothie is now available exclusively at select Smoothie King locations nationwide, while supplies last.

With new celeb-inspired smoothies dropping almost daily and millions of social media posts about smoothies in the past year alone – including thousands a day during the hot summer months – smoothies are clearly having a moment.1,2 The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie blends sweet Acai sorbet, crisp apple juice, juicy strawberries, and tart raspberries with the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Simply Ketchup, which is all-natural and made with red ripe tomatoes full of vitamins and antioxidants. The result? A sweet and fruity smoothie with a bright, tangy ketchup finish, perfect for HEINZ and smoothie lovers alike.

“When we saw this cultural debate start gaining traction, we knew we had to weigh in with a resounding yes!” says Angie Madigan, Vice President of Elevation Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “The idea of a ketchup smoothie is provocative, and our top priority was landing a delicious tasting fruit smoothie with distinct yet well-balanced ketchup notes. The experts at Smoothie King helped make this dream a reality, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the final smoothie we created together. And like it does for any food – from burgers to fries to eggs – the slightly sweet and tangy taste of HEINZ Ketchup elevates this traditional fruit smoothie to new heights.”

HEINZ and Smoothie King share a longstanding commitment to deliver incredible taste with quality at the core of their products and brought this ethos to creating the first-ever tomato ketchup smoothie. For HEINZ, quality starts on the vine. HEINZ employs seven ‘tomato masters’ (the world’s top ketchup experts) who make sure each tomato the brand uses is perfectly red, ripe, and as tasty as can be. Those tomatoes then go into each bottle of HEINZ Simply Ketchup, which is made with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives and just seven real ingredients.

Like HEINZ, Smoothie King shares a commitment to using nutritious and delicious ingredients in its products. The brand’s Clean Blends promise—a commitment to blending a more nutritious smoothie that bans a 'No No List’ of 75+ ingredients the brand refuses to use in its smoothies, including artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives—remains central to its vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits.

“After months of meticulous R&D, testing, and tasting, we landed on a savory-sweet blend that celebrates the tomato in all its glory,” said Lori Primavera, Vice President of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King. “As always, our commitment to nutritious ingredients and our Clean Blends promise remain at the heart of every recipe—and this bold new blend is no exception!”

The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie launches during tomato harvest season, when HEINZ tomatoes are perfectly ripe and ready for enjoyment, and during the dog days of summer heat, when refreshing smoothies are a must to cool off. The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie will be available starting August 6th for $5.70 at select Smoothie King locations nationwide, while supplies last.

To find a Smoothie King Location featuring the HEINZ Tomato Ketchup Smoothie near you, visit Smoothieking.com/ketchupsmoothie. The smoothie will be available for a limited time at all Smoothie King locations across five markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and parts of the Greater NY area and Northern New Jersey. Fans who try the delicious offering are encouraged to weigh in on the cultural debate on social using #KetchupSmoothie.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1300 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation®, the Smoothie King Center and the Dallas Cowboys as “The Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys.” The franchise is ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 27 years, ranked No.19 overall on the "2021 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

