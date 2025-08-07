iSmash Introduces High-Energy Entertainment to The East Bay Area

Popular Rage Room and Splatter Paint Concept to Open First West Coast Location in Pleasanton

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLEASANTON, Calif. — iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its Rage Rooms and vibrant Splatter Paint experiences, has officially announced plans to open its first-ever California location. Set to open around the winter holidays this year, the new venue will be located in the bustling shopping area just off Highway 580 on Santa Rita Rd. (4275 Rosewood Dr., Space 25).

Bringing a dynamic new form of entertainment to the East Bay, the new hub of raging social activity in Pleasanton will offer guests a chance to safely break away from the stress of daily life through fully immersive Smash and Splatter Paint experiences. Designed as an elevated rage room setup, the space is being built with private event hosting in mind, giving the East Bay a sleek new option for celebrations, corporate team-building events, birthdays and group outings.

Behind the Pleasanton opening are local entrepreneurs Michael Hardman and Herman Yang, two long-time business owners with deep ties to the Castro Valley and East Bay communities. Michael, a seasoned leader in the insurance and auto industries, will serve as head of iSmash Pleasanton, overseeing day-to-day operations. Herman, who operates a successful financial planning practice, will handle back-of-the-house items, bringing a sharp financial lens to the growing entertainment business.

“We’ve visited other rage rooms over the years, and while the core idea is exciting, we knew there was room to enhance the experience,” said Hardman. “iSmash’s modern design immediately stood out to us as the perfect setting for our community to let loose. We’re building something that feels polished, safe, and energizing, while also encouraging repeat visits.”

The Pleasanton location will feature multiple Splatter Paint and Rage Rooms, optimized for both individual guests and groups. It will focus on delivering highly curated packages ideal for events and stress-relieving weekday/weekend escapes.

Hardman and Yang have spent the past few years researching the right franchise opportunity, ultimately selecting iSmash for its innovative model and scalable design. The team is already planning for additional iSmash locations in the region.

“We’re proud to welcome Michael and Herman into the iSmash franchise family as we make our mark in Northern California,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “Their dedication to community, passion for business, and shared vision of creating a refined and exciting entertainment experience make them perfect partners to introduce iSmash to the Bay Area. Entering the West Coast is a huge milestone for our brand, and we’re thrilled about this expansion.”

Committed to supporting the local community, Hardman and Yang plan to join the Pleasanton and Castro Valley Chambers of Commerce and collaborate with nearby small businesses and organizations. Their deep network of fellow entrepreneurs and community leaders has already positioned iSmash Pleasanton as a future focal point of the area’s entertainment scene.

Like all iSmash venues, the new iSmash will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint and eight years old for Rage Rooms.

For more information on the upcoming iSmash opening and to book sessions in Pleasanton, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/ca-pleasanton/. The location is currently offering 10 percent off first bookings and a chance to win a year of free Rage Room Smashing. Name and email address are required to enter on the location’s website.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

