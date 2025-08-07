Maid Brigade Named to Entrepreneur’s 2025 List

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Maid Brigade has been named one of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000 for 2025.

“Being named to Entrepreneur’s top franchises list is a proud milestone for our brand and our franchise owners,” said Raychel Leong-Sullins, Brand President of Maid Brigade.

Entrepreneur’s annual ranking is based on data from the 2025 Franchise 500®, which evaluates brands across more than 150 points of performance, including cost, growth, financial stability, franchisee support, and brand strength.

"Low-cost doesn’t mean low value—these brands have figured out how to build powerful franchise systems without the high price tag,” said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “They’re making entrepreneurship more attainable for everyone.”

SOURCE Maid Brigade

###

