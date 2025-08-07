Pizza Guys Celebrates Grand Opening of Largest Location in Reno

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // RENO, Nev. – Pizza Guys is proud to announce the grand opening of its largest location to date in Reno, Nevada. The new restaurant officially opened its doors to the public on June 26.

This newest Pizza Guys restaurant features a dine-in space, offering guests a comfortable, welcoming place to enjoy handcrafted pizzas and more. It also introduces an exciting menu expansion, Pizza Guys Wings & Fries, available for the first time at this location only. To celebrate the grand opening, the Reno location gave away 275 free pizza cards to guests on a first-come, first-served basis on opening day.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Tahir Akram, a multi-unit franchisee and passionate community advocate. This is Akram’s third Pizza Guys location. Known for using his restaurants as platforms for mentorship, Akram is deeply committed to training and empowering young adults, offering them both career development and personal guidance.

“Reno has a special place in my heart,” said Akram. “This new location is not only the biggest we’ve built, but it’s also a space where we can serve great food and make a positive impact. I love helping young people gain skills, build confidence, and find direction. That’s what Pizza Guys is all about. We love delivering quality, whether it’s in our pizza or our team.”

Pizza Guys remains committed to using fresh, premium ingredients, from dough made daily in-house to bold, creative flavor combinations. The menu includes specialty pizzas, pastas, salads, desserts, and now, the debut of wings and fries—making Reno the first and only location to launch this new addition.

“We’re incredibly proud to open our largest location in Reno with such a dedicated franchise partner,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “Tahir’s leadership and passion for giving back align perfectly with our mission to bring people together through great food and service.”

