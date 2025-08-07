Proforma Continues Commitment to Mentoring the Next Generation

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. — Proforma proudly announces the completion of its largest Summer Internship Program to date. The 2025 cohort welcomed 22 college students and recent graduates into paid internships designed to offer hands-on experience, mentorship, and career-building opportunities within Proforma’s dynamic network.

This expansion is driven by strong partnerships with institutions like the University of South Florida, Full Sail University, and Kaiser University. Proforma leaders actively participate in on-campus events to recruit, mentor, and connect with top talent in areas such as technology, marketing, logistics, business development, and more.

“Interning with Proforma has been an amazing opportunity,” said Jake Vanderhoof, rising Senior at Calvin University and MarTech intern at Proforma. I’ve been able to apply skills I’ve learned in my college classes to real-world projects, but what’s really stood out is how this experience opened my eyes to the vast print and promotional products industry—something I knew little about before. The opportunity to make an impact, the mentorship I’ve received, and the connections I’ve formed have all been incredibly rewarding and influential as I prepare for my future career.”

Throughout the summer, interns are immersed in assignments aligned with their academic backgrounds and engaged in activities that reflect Proforma’s people-first culture. Events like team picnics, yoga sessions, and lunch-and-learns with executive leadership help interns build lasting professional relationships and experience Proforma’s collaborative work environment.

“Our internship program is more than a talent pipeline—it’s a reflection of who we are as a company,” said Kathy Mayo, Director of Human Resources. “We care deeply about our interns as individuals and invest in their long-term success. More than 18% of our current workforce began as interns at Proforma, which speaks volumes about the impact of this program.”

Michael La Plante, Proforma’s Vice President of Technology and a passionate advocate for tech education, plays a key role in shaping the future of young professionals. He serves on Full Sail University’s Program Advisory Committee, helping to shape curricula in areas such as Software Development, Cybersecurity, and Computer Science. He regularly engages with students through Slack channels, Java jam sessions, mock interviews, and classroom presentations.

“The best investment we can make in technology is in the people who will drive it forward,” said La Plante. “By aligning with student learning and offering real-world mentorship, we’re not only shaping future careers—we’re building the next generation of innovation leaders.”

With a culture rooted in mentorship, collaboration, and professional growth, Proforma continues to pave the way for emerging talent, creating a legacy that extends far beyond a single summer.

SOURCE Proforma

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.