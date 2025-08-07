Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Massachusetts with Franklin-Brockton Opening

FRANKLIN, Mass., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services has opened a new location to serve the Franklin-Brockton communities.

Mithun Pasham never imagined his path would lead from the labs of Harvard Medical School to the homes of seniors in Massachusetts. But after years in both academic and corporate science roles, the question of legacy began to weigh heavier than career milestones. Driven by a personal sense of unfinished business with his grandparents — and a desire to leave something more meaningful behind — he turned to franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors®.

"That's when I started researching senior care," Pasham said. "I realized there are a lot of people in similar situations — people who need help. I also started asking myself about my purpose. I wanted to leave a footprint before I leave this world. Senior care became the answer. For me, money is secondary. It's about service."

Launching his business in the Franklin–Brockton area of Massachusetts in May 2025, Pasham now focuses on providing care that feels less like a service and more like a connection. Backed by a supportive family — including his wife, Sruthi, and their two young daughters — and shaped by both entrepreneurial and scientific experience, he's building something designed to last.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

"We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Mithun as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Franklin-Brockton."

