Tierra Encantada New Franchisee in Indianapolis

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Tierra Encantada is proud to announce the signing of new franchisees Evan McGrath and Katelyn Stoffregen, who will bring the company to Indianapolis, Indiana. This marks Tierra Encantada’s first location in Indiana.

Evan and Katelyn, a husband and wife team with a background in corporate sales and marketing are dedicated parents, and passionate community advocates who are committed to building a business rooted in purpose, family, and community.

“After 15 years in corporate sales, I knew I wanted to create something lasting and mission-driven,” said Evan McGrath. “Tierra Encantada’s values aligned perfectly with what Katelyn and I were looking for—something we could grow together that reflects the kind of environment we want for our own children.”

Evan and Katelyn live in Indianapolis with their two young children and are expecting a third child this December. Their decision to bring Tierra Encantada to Indianapolis was fueled by a desire to provide early education in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

“When we searched for childcare for our son, we couldn’t find a program that met all our needs,” said Katelyn Stoffregen. “We knew we weren’t alone. That’s why we’re bringing Tierra Encantada to our community—because families deserve a place they trust and feel proud of.”

The upcoming Indianapolis location represents another important step toward the organization’s mission to transform early education through language immersion and cultural connection.

SOURCE Tierra Encantada

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.