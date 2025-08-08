Dill Dinkers® Coming Soon to Edgewater

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // EDGEWATER, Md. — Dill Dinkers has quickly risen to prominence for its fun, friendly and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize and improve their skills. Today, the brand is proud to announce that its 8th club in Maryland will be opening next fall in Edgewater.

Located at 3255 Solomons Island Road within the Marketplace at South River Colony, the new Dill Dinkers club is just steps away from South River, surrounded by a plethora of restaurants and residential neighborhoods. With convenient access from the main road, both community members and visitors can enjoy Dill Dinkers’ state-of-the-art courts and playing experience.

Dill Dinkers in Edgewater will feature climate-controlled facilities and a Pro Shop powered by Pickleball Central. Players can take advantage of private and semi-private lessons, open play, tournaments, leagues and events.

Offering a fun and professional player experience that is practical and cost-effective, the club will be owned and operated by Bridget McLaughlin.

“Dill Dinkers was born in Maryland, which makes this 5th franchise location especially meaningful,” said McLaughlin. “There’s always a need for indoor spaces where community members can stay active while avoiding the challenges of unpredictable seasons. Dill Dinkers creates spaces for all ages, making pickleball approachable for everyone. We’re excited to bring that experience to Edgewater, so residents can play safe and play well.”

