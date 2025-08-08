Doner Shack Signs six-store deal in Mississippi, surpasses 65 U.S. locations signed

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Following the recent announcement of a multi-unit agreement in Tennessee, Doner Shack is thrilled to announce that Mississippi has now been officially signed by the same area developer, further accelerating the brand’s explosive U.S. growth.

This deal was reached with the franchise group Helen28, led by renowned multi-brand operator Mohamed Hamoud, due to their extensive infrastructure, multi-brand experience, and proven success throughout the region. Initial plans developed for Tennessee are being seamlessly adapted to key markets across Mississippi, enabling a swift and efficient rollout.

Jason Steele, head of Doner Shack’s U.S. expansion via Steele Advisory Group said “We’re proud to deepen our relationship with Helen28 as we continue expanding throughout the Southeast. Their deep operational experience, expansive network, and strategic vision make them the perfect partner.”

Hamoud, whose empire spans gas stations, travel centers, and well-known franchise brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, and Your Pie, has built a reputation for identifying scalable concepts with mass appeal. For him, Doner Shack has stood out and Helen28 is already mapping prime drive-thru sites across the state, leveraging their established roadside network to bring Doner Shack to high-traffic, high-growth areas.

“We see Mississippi as a huge opportunity. Doner Shack delivers a product that fits incredibly well within the QSR space. It’s operationally sound, fills a gap in the market, and is primed for explosive growth. Following the success of our Tennessee deal, this expansion into Mississippi makes good business sense, and we’re wasting no time” said Hamoud.

This latest development solidifies Doner Shack’s strategic dominance across the Southeast, with the brand on track to have locations open in at least eight states by the end of 2026. Over 65 units have already been awarded in 2025, positioning Doner Shack as one of the most aggressively expanding fast-casual brands in the country.

