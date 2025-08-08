Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in Plano

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in Plano, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school in Plano in early- September. Located at 4033 East Plano Pkwy., the new school will provide a brand new school building with a state-of-the-art playground with a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Texas's early education standards.

Celebree School of Plano at Los Rios is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and educators Deepti Biyani and Prajakta Desai. Originally from India and longtime friends with strong corporate backgrounds, Biyani and Desai are embarking on a three-school venture with Celebree School, driven by their shared passion for early childhood education.

Desai, an MBA graduate from Southern Methodist University, is a Senior Business Line Director leading a team to drive more than $350 million in annual revenue. Biyani, who holds a master's in management information systems from the University of Texas at Arlington, is a Senior Manager of FP&A managing financials exceeding $400 million. As mothers to best friends and 12-year-old daughters, they were inspired to create a high-quality learning environment where children receive the best early education and care. Partnering with Celebree School aligns with their vision of building a strong, community-focused business that nurtures both children and educators while following a proven, values-driven system.

"We are thrilled to bring Celebree School to our community and create a nurturing, high-quality learning environment where children can thrive," said Desai. "This venture is more than just a business for us, it's a commitment to providing families with a trusted, enriching foundation for their children's growth and development."

To kick off the grand opening festivities, Celebree School of Plano at Los Rios is closing out the summer with a free, family-friendly Labor Day Bash on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the new location. This festive community event features music, local vendors, treats, kid-friendly activities, and more, offering a perfect way for families to celebrate the season and connect before the school year begins. More details regarding the Labor Day Bash can be found on the Celebree School of Plano's webpage.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and the school follows an open door policy where parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Deepti and Prajakta actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Deepti and Prajakta's school brings me immense pride and joy. I know they are the perfect franchisees to drive our mission forward."

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

Celebree School of Plano at Los Rios is open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School of Plano at Los Rios , please visit https://www.celebree.com/plano-at-los-rios-tx/ or call (972) 295-9046. For more grand opening details and events, make sure to check out Celebree School School of Plano at Los Rios' Instagram and Facebook pages.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

