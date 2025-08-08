PayMore Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in Green and Clean Technology

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Hicksville, NY – PayMore has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, taking top honors in the Company of the Year – Green and Clean Technology category.

The prestigious recognition highlights PayMore’s impact in the growing circular economy, with judges praising its sustainability mission, proprietary technology, and success in scaling a simple, low-labor franchise model in an underserved space.

PayMore’s hybrid approach combining e-commerce and in-store resale of phones, tablets, and gaming devices, has struck a chord with value-driven consumers and eco-conscious communities alike. In 2024 alone, the brand helped divert more than 600,000 pounds of electronics from landfills.

“We’ve built a tech-forward business that helps customers get value from their old devices while doing what’s right for the planet,” said Stephen R. Preuss Sr., CEO & co-founder of PayMore. “This award validates the mission we’ve been on from the start: to change the electronics industry for good.”

More than 1,500 nominations from companies in 36 countries were submitted for this year’s Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Winners were selected by 160+ professionals in a global judging process and will be honored at the official awards gala on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“We’re proud to honor the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners for their remarkable achievements,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We look forward to celebrating their innovation and impact at the awards ceremony on September 16.”

