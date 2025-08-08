Sonny's BBQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

Seasoned Leaders Join Sonny's to Drive Strategic Growth and Franchise Support

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Sonny's BBQ, the industry-leading BBQ restaurant rooted in quality food and spreading kindness, has added Matt Zeiger to its team as Chief Financial & Development Officer. In this key leadership role, Matt will oversee finance and development, bringing his strategic vision and deep expertise to support Sonny's growth plan.

"Matt brings an impressive 25 years of exceptional financial and operational leadership, having worked with some of the most respected restaurant franchise brands in the industry," said George McAllan, Chief Growth Officer at Sonny's BBQ. "His depth of expertise will help guide Sonny's BBQ as we enter a growth phase for the company and continue to expand our footprint in a smart and strategic manner."

With deep experience leading financial and operational strategy for multi-concept restaurant franchise groups, Matt has a proven track record of driving growth, improving performance, and navigating complex business transformations. He spent a significant portion of his career at Yum! Brands in key leadership roles, including CFO of Pizza Hut Korea, where he successfully led a major turnaround and oversaw the re-franchising of more than 100 restaurants. Most recently, Matt served as both CEO and CFO of Quality Restaurant Group, a 340-unit, multi-brand franchise organization operating across 15 states, where he delivered substantial EBITDA growth and led systemwide operational enhancements.

"I'm honored to be a part of the Sonny's BBQ team at such a pivotal point in the brand's franchising journey," said Matt Zeiger. "Sonny's has a rich legacy, a strong culture and a passionate team - everything you want in a growth-focused brand. I'm looking forward to helping build on that foundation as we expand into new markets and continue delivering delicious BBQ and an exceptional guest experience."

As Sonny's BBQ continues to position itself for long-term growth, the brand is strengthening its corporate operations team with the addition of key director roles. Alongside Matt Zeiger, Sonny's has welcomed Debbie Pirone as Director of Training & Operations Support and Eric High as Director of Franchise Relations. The two seasoned professionals bring decades of industry experience to the table.

Debbie Pirone has over 25 years of food and hospitality experience, including 20 years at Domino's Pizza where she led operations, training, and franchise development. In her role at Sonny's BBQ, she will focus on enhancing employee performance and implementing consistent, brand-aligned training programs that support the development of both corporate and franchise teams.

Eric High also joins Sonny's with more than two decades of experience supporting franchisees and driving operational excellence. As Director of Franchise Relations, he will serve as a strategic partner to franchise operators, helping to align growth initiatives and enhance overall satisfaction. Prior to joining Sonny's, Eric served as Director of Franchise Operations at Inspire Brands, overseeing more than 650 Dunkin' franchised restaurants across the South Central U.S.

"Debbie and Eric bring exceptional experience and leadership to the Sonny's BBQ team," said McAllan. "Each has a proven track record of supporting teams and driving operational success in high-growth franchise environments. As we continue to invest in our people and build for the future, their expertise will be key in strengthening our systems and elevating the experience for both team members and guests."

For more information about Sonny's BBQ, visit SonnysBBQ.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube. Franchise opportunities can be found at https://sonnysbbqfranchise.com/.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com.

SOURCE Sonny's BBQ

###

Media Contact:

Angela Miller

319.331.5090

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.