STRONG Pilates Launches First New Jersey Studio

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // STRONG Pilates will officially open its first New Jersey studio in Garwood on Saturday, August 9.

Co-founded by Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong, the unique fitness format challenges traditional Pilates by offering members a cardio and strength-infused full-body workout using the globally exclusive Rowformer and Bikeformer machines (a Reformer bed with a rower or bike attached).

Rico Macaraeg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of StriveWell - the operator of STRONG Pilates Garwood, will debut STRONG Pilates to New Jersey with Garwood, followed by another nine studios across the state. Backed by StriveWell’s commitment to creating wellness and fitness communities, Macaraeg believes STRONG will be a welcome addition to promoting holistic health and longevity in training. StriveWell currently operates the SWTHZ brand co-locating the two for recovery and low impact fitness synergies.

“It’s exciting to introduce a completely new fitness format to the community unlike anything they’ve experienced before,” said Rico Macaraeg. “STRONG has a proven track record around the world for helping people feel stronger together and we are thrilled to share this with New Jersey. By combining Pilates with cardio and strength training, we are confident that STRONG will resonate with every fitness goer and challenge them beyond expectation.”

Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong, Co-founders of STRONG Pilates, said: “Our launch into Garwood is a monumental step for STRONG Pilates, marking our 100th studio to open worldwide. Working with Rico and the team from StriveWell has been incredible as they are invested in providing the most innovative and holistic health and wellness solutions for the local community. It’s exciting to see such enthusiastic uptake by locals prior to opening the doors this weekend.”

The Garwood grand opening will take place Saturday, August 9 at 406 South Ave, Garwood, NJ, 07027.

SOURCE STRONG Pilates

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.