The Red Chickz Brings the Heat to Connecticut with New Franchise Deal

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA – The Red Chickz is dishing out another round of flavor-packed crunch in the Northeast with its first franchise agreement in Connecticut. Spearheading the brand’s debut in the state is new franchise partner, Yama Qaderi, who plans to open the first locations in and around Danbury, Southbury, and West Hartford.

“I was exploring hot chicken concepts when I came across The Red Chickz, and it immediately stood out,” said Yama. “After flying out to meet the team and trying the food, I was hooked. The flavor, the crunch… everything was next level. Honestly, I’d fly back just for another bite of that French Toast Sandwich. We’re launching in the Connecticut corridor between Danbury, Southbury, and West Hartford, and I’m confident it’s going to be a massive hit. Being part of the brand’s expansion and bringing that West Coast heat to Connecticut is something I’m genuinely excited about.”

Known for its viral menu, which includes standouts like the French Toast Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, and Cauliflower Bites, The Red Chickz offers a bold, flavorful take on Southern comfort food with a California twist. With seven spice levels, efficient operations, and a dynamic social presence, the brand has quickly become a go-to for both food lovers and franchise investors nationwide.

“We’re so excited to welcome Yama to The Red Chickz family and finally introduce Connecticut to our signature heat,” said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Franchise Development.

SOURCE The Red Chickz

