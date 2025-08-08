Weed Man Joins 500+ Green Industry Leaders to Honor Fallen Heroes at Arlington National Cemetery

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // TORONTO – Weed Man proudly joined more than 500 green industry professionals in Washington, D.C. for the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) 27th annual Renewal & Remembrance event, one of the largest day-of-service projects in the industry. With more than 20 franchisees, employees, and corporate team members from across North America and Canada in attendance, Weed Man played a role in preserving and enhancing sacred grounds at Arlington National Cemetery and surrounding sites.

Each year, Renewal & Remembrance brings together members of the green industry to give back to the families and legacies of fallen service members through landscape improvement projects across hallowed national landmarks. Weed Man team members served across multiple sites this year, including the Arlington Visitor Center Parking Deck and the Wheaton Lot, with Franchise Business Coach Phil Fogarty having the honor of supporting the ceremonial wreath laying.

“Coming together at this year’s event was a moving reminder of what unites us, not just as a brand, but as people,” said Fogarty. “It’s an honor to stand beside our franchise family to remember those who served and to demonstrate the heart of a business built on service, integrity, and community.”

Advocacy on the Hill

In addition to participating in the service event, 10 Weed Man franchisees remained in Washington to participate in NALP’s coordinated legislative visits on Capitol Hill. Led by Weed Man Head of Government Affairs Brandon Sheppard, the team met with elected representatives to discuss pressing issues impacting the green industry, including the Farm Bill, science-based regulation, and the essential environmental benefits of turf care.

“Our franchisees are small business owners who employ thousands and serve millions of families nationwide,” said Sheppard. “It’s our duty to ensure their voices are heard. Advocacy is essential, if you’re not telling your story, someone else is telling it for you.”

Weed Man’s delegation emphasized the industry’s role in promoting sustainability, public health, and local economic vitality. In meetings with lawmakers, the team underscored how professional lawn care supports clean water, carbon sequestration, erosion control, and the mitigation of mosquito- and tick-borne illnesses, all while creating quality jobs in local communities.

Industry Leadership and Impact

Weed Man’s involvement in Renewal & Remembrance and legislative visits reflects a broader brand commitment to national service and civic engagement. As a leader in the lawn care industry, Weed Man continues to elevate its role not only as a trusted provider of environmentally responsible services, but also as an advocate for smart policy and industry-wide collaboration.

SOURCE Weed Man

###

