Fitstop Expands NSW Footprint with Earlwood Opening

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — Fitstop is continuing its expansion with the opening of its newest location in Earlwood, NSW on Saturday 16 August, marking a milestone in the brand’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Greater Sydney.

The launch of Fitstop Earlwood signals the brand’s sharpened focus on the New South Wales market.

“NSW is a huge focus area for us. We’ve seen exceptional engagement across both metropolitan cities and regional towns, and now we’re investing heavily in making Fitstop a true fixture of the Sydney fitness scene,” said Peter Hull, Founder and CEO of Fitstop.

“Earlwood is the perfect reflection of where we’re headed - high-quality operators, passionate local communities, and a proven training program that delivers real results. No matter if you're new to lifting or training for your next big challenge, Fitstop is here to help you progress through performance. This is just the beginning of what we’re building—the world's largest functional fitness community,” said Peter.

As part of the Earlwood opening, the new location will host an Open Day launch event on Saturday 16 August, featuring a live DJ, giveaways, and the opportunity for local residents to experience Fitstop’s signature group training style for themselves.

