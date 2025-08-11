Former NFL Player Billy Bajema Hosts Official Grand Opening for Pizza Inn in Yukon

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // YUKON, Okla. – Pizza Inn is making it official in Yukon. After two months of serving guests through its drive-thru, the beloved brand is celebrating the launch of its dine-in buffet with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

At the helm of this new location is Yukon native and former NFL tight end Billy Bajema, bringing hometown hospitality and all-you-can-eat pizza back to his roots.

“Pizza Inn has always been about bringing people together,” said Billy Bajema, franchise owner. “As someone who grew up here, it means a lot to be able to open a restaurant that reflects those values and to bring back the buffet I loved as a kid. This is for Yukon.”

Pizza Inn’s all-day, endless buffet has all the pizza combinations that guests love and more, including its world-famous Pizzerts, various hearty pastas and a fresh salad bar with house-made buttermilk ranch to dip, drizzle and devour.

“Partnering with someone like Billy to bring Pizza Inn to Yukon is a huge win for the brand,” said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. “He understands the importance of community, and this opening is a perfect example of how Pizza Inn can create unbeatable value and connection in hometowns.”

SOURCE Pizza Inn

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.