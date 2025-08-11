i9 Sports® Unveils New Training Sessions to Transform the Youth Sports Experience

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // Riverview, FL – i9 Sports® is proud to announce the launch of its new Training Sessions program, an innovative addition to its traditional league offerings that gives young athletes enhanced opportunities for sport-specific skill development during the week.

Designed for kids ages 5 and up, these weekday Training Sessions offer a dynamic, clinic-style experience that enhances the skills introduced during weekend league play. Each session is thoughtfully crafted to give young athletes more time to focus on core fundamentals, refine technique, and receive individualized instruction in a supportive setting. The program is designed to meet kids where they are developmentally, helping them strengthen their physical abilities and grow their confidence in the sport.

Led by trained instructors with sport-specific expertise and a passion for youth development, Training Sessions offer a structured experience that ensures focused attention and safety for all ages and skill levels. Each session aligns with the league curriculum and follows a consistent format that includes warm-ups, skill stations, and gameplay to reinforce weekly lessons. Typically offered in three-, five-, or seven-week formats on weekday afternoons or evenings, the program combines high-quality instruction with i9 Sports’ core emphasis on sportsmanship, helping kids develop athletic skills and character.

Training Sessions are now offered alongside leagues at participating i9 Sports locations, with options available for flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more. Designed to support each child’s unique development, these sessions provide families with a flexible way to enhance their athlete’s training and overall experience.

As today’s families increasingly seek youth sports programs that prioritize skill development, flexibility, and a positive environment, i9 Sports is proud to set the standard with a program designed to grow alongside each athlete, supporting their development every step of the way. The launch of its new Training Sessions marks an exciting next step and reinforces the organization’s commitment to creating impactful, enriching experiences that empower both kids and their families.

SOURCE i9 Sports®

###

