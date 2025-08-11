Launch Entertainment Secures New Location in Denton

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENTON, Texas – Launch Entertainment (Launch) has secured a location for its newest park in Denton, Texas.

Local entrepreneur and owner of the Denton park, Satwinderpal Singh, has signed a lease for a space at the Golden Triangle Mall. With development already underway, the new Launch will bring attractions and unforgettable experiences to residents in North DFW. The new park is expected to feature a wide array of attractions, including duckpin bowling, arcade games, indoor trampolines, virtual reality, obstacle courses, and more. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from Launch’s Krave restaurant and bar, creating a versatile all-in-one destination for family fun, group events, and more.

“After spending more than a decade in customer-facing businesses, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is for families to have places where they can truly connect and have fun,” said Singh. “Bringing Launch to Denton is about creating a space where kids, parents, and friends can make lasting memories together. I’m proud to invest in this community and offer something new and easily accessible.”

Singh brings over 15 years of experience in the gas station and quick-service restaurant industries, where he developed a strong foundation in operations management, customer service, and team leadership. His business background is rooted in serving local communities, and his move into the family entertainment sector reflects a commitment to offering DFW families a vibrant and engaging destination. Outside of work, Singh values spending time with his family—an influence that shapes his focus on creating experiences centered on connection and quality time.

“We’re excited to Launch’s location at Golden Triangle Mall and a dedicated operator like Satwinderpal leading the charge,” said Craig Erlich, Chief Executive Officer at Launch Entertainment. “His operational expertise, community focus, and passion for delivering memorable experiences make him the ideal partner to bring our vision to life in Denton.”

SOURCE Launch Entertainment

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.