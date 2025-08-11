Maggiano's Introduces its Next Era of Classic Italian American Dining

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 // PRNewswire // -- Since opening its doors on the corner of Clark Street and Grand Avenue in Chicago, Maggiano's Little Italy has been synonymous with classic Italian-American dining, delighting guests with memorable experiences and timeless flavors. Today, the restaurant introduces the first act of its next chapter, blending Maggiano's cherished traditions with captivating cocktail presentations and refined ingredients, creating a unique and memorable experience that sets the standard for Italian-American dining.

Under the new leadership of Dominique Bertolone, boasting 20+ years of hospitality experience from notable destinations like MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and properties in Europe such as Monte Carlo Beach, his expertise will be pivotal in advancing the Maggiano's brand into its next chapter.

"We are stepping into an incredibly exciting time at Maggiano's, bringing new and elevated elements inspired by luxurious experiences from Las Vegas and Italy, to our restaurants on a national scale," said Maggiano's President, Dominique Bertolone. "Guests will always be able to enjoy Italian-American classics at Maggiano's, and we'll continue to elevate signature dishes with premium ingredients, bolstering fan-favorite flavors and adding a touch of theatrical flair. Our beverage menu has also undergone a transformation, instead of just getting a great drink, guests will now get a full experience as cocktails are served with dramatic tableside presentations. With these changes, we're raising the bar for ourselves and most importantly, our guests."

Expertly Crafted Cocktails

Crafted by Maggiano's culinary and beverage experts, the cocktail menu is changing for the first time in seven years. Aptly named the Mixologist Collection, this offering blends fan-favorite flavors with the latest mixology trends, all presented with tableside flourish aimed at captivating the senses. From housemade foams to aromatic cocktail garnishes to visual elements like a smoke box, each sip is a reimagined journey. Maggiano's updated cocktails range from $14-$17 and include:

Smoked Old Fashioned: Presented in a smoke box for unique visual appeal and full depth of flavor, the Smoked Old Fashioned is an exciting twist on a classic. It features Knob Creek Rye, Luxardo Maraschino and bitters with notes of oak added through the smoking process and served over a whiskey ice sphere.

Pomegranate Martini: The perfect balance of sweet and tart, the Pomegranate Martini combines Absolut Raspberri, Cointreau, pomegranate, cranberry and fresh sour. It's shaken and served tableside for the fullest, freshest flavors with each sip.

Rosa Spritz: This cocktail mixes Malfy Gin Rosa, fresh sour, strawberry, and topped with Mionetto Prosecco Rosé for the perfect summer sip. Served in a carafe, it's poured tableside and finished with a spritz of rose water.

Grand Margarita: Named after the original Maggiano's at Clark & Grand in Chicago, the Grand Margarita features Patrón Silver Tequila, Disaronno Amaretto, lime, orange bitters, and topped with Maggiano's signature, housemade Italian foam.

Carefully Curated Partnerships

Staying true to its commitment to quality, Maggiano's is improving ingredients in key recipes, sourcing trusted products from high-quality purveyors. From vine-ripened tomatoes cultivated exclusively for Maggiano's marinara sauce to the carefully selected heavy cream and Asiago cheese that create the rich, velvety flavor of the Alfredo sauce, this emphasis on premium ingredients reflects Maggiano's enduring dedication to taste and quality. This long-held standard of quality is also reflected in Maggiano's twice daily tastings of all sauces to ensure each maintains the right flavor, consistency and taste throughout the day.

In addition, Maggiano's has been cultivating partnerships with distinguished industry figures, including one of the world's youngest sommeliers, Master Sommelier Jason Smith. These collaborations will further enhance and elevate Maggiano's menu and in the future, lead to new offerings for Maggiano's guests, which will continue to be unveiled throughout the summer and fall.

