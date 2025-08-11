Smalls Sliders® Serves Up a Soda-Infused Treat with Limited Time Dr Pepper® Swirl Shake

Signature Cheeseburger Slider Brand Launches Savory LTO on August 18

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, Georgia – Smalls Sliders is turning up the flavor with its newest limited-time treat, the Dr Pepper® Swirl Shake. Available at locations nationwide beginning August 18, guests can enjoy the hand-spun shake through October 31.

Crafted with a creamy vanilla ice cream base and swirled with ripples of classic Dr Pepper, the Dr Pepper Swirl Shake is a fizzy-fresh take on two fan favorites. The bubbly, one-of-a kind soda flavor and cool, hand-spun indulgence come together to deliver a nostalgic soda fountain classic reimagined in shake form. It’s the perfect cool-down companion to Smalls’ craveable cheeseburger sliders and seasoned waffle fries.

“Our guests love new and unexpected flavor mashups, and this one hits the sweet spot,” said Michael Alberici, SVP & Head of Marketing for Smalls Sliders. “The Dr Pepper Swirl Shake brings that classic soda foundation feel with a Smalls twist. It’s bold, refreshing, and guaranteed to be a new fan favorite that keeps guests coming back for more.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the twenty-three flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, Blackberry, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or TikTok.com/DrPepper.

SOURCE Smalls Sliders

###

Media Contact:

Bridget Peterson

(312) 420-8847

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.