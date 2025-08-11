The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brand Expands in Colorado’s Front Range with Latest Loveland Affiliation

August 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. – Neuhaus Real Estate, Inc. is the latest firm to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand.

With a strong foundation in traditional residential real estate as well as new home construction, custom homes, and home improvement, the affiliation enhances the brokerage’s ability to serve clients while maintaining its collaborative approach to business.

The firm is led by Managing Broker and Owner April Neuhaus, and her daughter Aubrie Neuhaus-Larsen, who serves as Chief Operating Officer. April founded the business in 2011, after first joining the industry in 2007. April’s entry into real estate began as a hobby but quickly became her passion after she and her husband bought and flipped a home shortly after getting married. Her successful investment helped her realize the financial freedom that real estate could allow for, and she made it her mission to help other Colorado families achieve that same freedom. Since 2001, April has been named a Top Broker by Continental Who’s Who and has amassed hundreds of five-star reviews from clients who can attest to her genuine commitment to their best interests.

Aubrie has quickly carved out her niche in Colorado’s custom home market, where she has bought, designed, and then sold multiple million-dollar properties located nearby. She attributes much of her success to her upbringing, as she grew up in and around her mother’s business and frequently attended real estate classes, training sessions, and showings. As part of the firm’s leadership team, she manages much of the firm’s administrative duties.

Now, nearly 15 years after first opening their doors, April and Aubrie are joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network to provide more structure for their affiliated agents, more marketing assets for their clients, and more bandwidth for themselves.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Neuhaus already has the advantage of a strong pre-existing local reputation, which they can further leverage to attract nearby agents and clientele. As many of its past and present clients can attest, the firm’s loyalty and trustworthiness extend far beyond the terms of a transaction. Not only do the firm’s professionals often assist with home improvement and design during the buying and selling process, but they’re also passionate about philanthropy. The Neuhaus family is deeply committed to hands-on disaster relief projects, for example, with April and her husband personally contributing to construction and rebuilding projects, both locally and abroad.

