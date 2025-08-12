Bar Louie Launches New 3-Course Combo Menu to Simplify Dining

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Bar Louie has introduced its new Louie's 3-Course Combo, a streamlined dining experience designed to eliminate decision fatigue while delivering exceptional value. Available all day at participating locations nationwide, the combo starts at $12.95 and features carefully curated menu items based on guest preferences.

The three-course format allows guests to select one starter, one entrée from four popular options, and dessert for a single price. The combo, which was launched in June 2025, has been designed specifically for busy weeknight diners and those seeking spontaneous dining options. The menu items were selected based on customer favorites and optimized for bar-style dining and sharing.

Louie's 3-Course Combo Details*:

Starters: Creamy Tomato Basil Soup or House Salad

Entrées: Louie's Cheeseburger, Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich, or Pepperoni Flatbread

Dessert: Cinnamon Donut Holes

Availability: In-restaurant only. All day, seven days a week at participating locations Pricing: Starting at $12.95 (varies by location)

* Available in-bar only, excluding to-go orders and third-party delivery. Offer, dates, times, pricing, and availability are subject to change and may vary by location. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply. Bar Louie reserves the right to modify or discontinue this offer at any time, without prior notice. Not valid with Bar Louie Rewards, offers, or discounts.

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bar Louie is an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, menu of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches served every day until close.

