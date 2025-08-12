Chicken Salad Chick New Bern Grand Opening

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chicken Salad Chick today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in North Carolina. Located at 3549 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard in New Bern, the coastal community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, August 27, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year. *

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, August 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, August 28 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 20oz Tumbler.** The first 50 guests at 5pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Small Cooler.**

Friday, August 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag.**

Saturday, August 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket.**

Chicken Salad Chick of New Bern is the first opening for franchise group SENC Foods, LLC. The restaurant is owned and operated by Matt Massengill and Ian, Garrett, and Gene Wickline. Gene is the father of Ian and Garrett, who alongside their friend Matt, will be leading operations of their new Chicken Salad Chick franchise.

"We're incredibly excited to be opening our first Chicken Salad Chick and launching this business together," said Garrett Wickline. "This brand is all about warm hospitality, fresh flavors, and community, and we can't wait to share that experience with our neighbors here in New Bern."

Ian, Garrett, and Matt all join the brand with unique backgrounds in accounting, finance and restaurant management. Growing up, Matt's family owned and operated several quick service restaurants, so he knew from an early age working in the restaurant industry was something he'd want to pursue. Similarly, Ian and Garrett were inspired by their prior franchising experience to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey with Chicken Salad Chick. Together, they've partnered with their father, Gene, and longtime friend Matt, whose deep knowledge of restaurant operations rounds out the team's expertise.

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ian, Garrett, Gene and Matt to the Chicken Salad Chick family as they open in New Bern," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "New Bern is a vibrant and growing community. We're excited to bring our made-from-scratch flavors and Southern hospitality to even more guests in this market."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the New Bern team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in New Bern, the restaurant will be raising money for the American Cancer Society, which supports groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and lifesaving advocacy efforts.

Chicken Salad Chick of New Bern will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Trio. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

