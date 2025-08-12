Cicis® Pizza Rolls Out New Mix & Match Combo

Create Your Own Two-Item Combo for Pickup or Delivery for Only $9.99

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL, Texas — Cicis Pizza, the original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, is introducing a new way to choose what you’re craving when you’re craving it.

Starting Monday, August 4, guests can enjoy Cicis’ new Mix & Match Combo, a customizable meal deal that combines fan-favorite menu-items with an unbeatable value, variety, and convenience for lunch or dinner on the go.

The Mix & Match Combo allows guests to choose any two different items for just $9.99, including:

Seven inch two-topping pizza

Five boneless wings

One baked pasta

One side salad

Four pieces of cheesy bread

Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, fueling up for game time or solving dinner in a pinch, the combo has every craving covered without leaving home. Orders can be placed for pickup or delivery through cicis.com or third-party apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub (at participating locations).

"We know today’s guests want options — they want to choose exactly what they’re craving, when they’re craving it, and they don’t always have time to sit down for a full buffet,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “That’s what the Mix & Match Combo is all about. It gives our guests the freedom to enjoy Cicis their way, whether at home, at work, or catching the game. We’re thrilled to introduce a convenient new way to enjoy Cicis’ fan favorites.”

To learn more about the Mix & Match Combo, visit https://www.cicis.com/mix-and-match.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or facebook.com/CicisOfficial.

SOURCE Cicis® Pizza

###

Media Contact:

Abbey Scurio

(630) 345 0455

[email protected]

