Image360 Katy Receives Local Recognition

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // KATY, Texas. – Image360 Katy was recently recognized as the Best Sign Shop and Best Print Shop in the Best of Katy Awards 2025.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the Katy community as both the Best Sign Shop and the Best Print Shop,” said Jennifer LaFleur, local resident and owner of Image360 Katy. “As a locally owned business, these awards reflect the trust our clients place in Image360 and the hard work our team puts in every day to deliver visual communication solutions that move the needle. We’re proud to support Katy businesses and organizations with creative, high-impact signage and graphics solutions – there’s no project too big or too small for our Image360 team. We look forward to being a true partner to the local business community for years to come.”

The Best of Katy Awards highlight outstanding businesses across 206 categories and are hosted by the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Katy Times. Out of nearly 2,000 award nominations from local businesses, Image360 Katy was selected due to the company’s ability to deliver bold, cost-effective visual communications solutions, including indoor and outdoor signage, window and wall graphics, vehicle lettering and wraps, wayfinding solutions and directional signs, banners, tradeshow displays, and more. The Image360 Katy team was celebrated for their ranking alongside fellow honorees at the annual awards event held at the Katy Beer Garden this summer.

