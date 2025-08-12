K9 Resorts Debuts on Inc. 5000 List

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. – K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has debuted on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past three years while maintaining strong reputations.

“Landing on the Inc. 5000 is more than an honor, it’s a clear signal that what we’re building is truly special and resonates with pet parents,” said Jason Parker, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of K9 Resorts. “From day one, our mission has been to raise the bar in pet care, and this recognition is proof that our franchisees, team, and guests believe in our vision.”

"We’re always looking ahead,” said Parker. “We’re not content with the status quo; we’re building the future of the pet resort experience and are excited for what’s to come.”

The foundation of K9 Resorts is rooted in a passion for pets, as the Parker brothers were only 14 and 12 years old when they launched their first dog walking business. Their venture quickly took off which further inspired them to build a career within the pet industry, and a few years later, the first K9 Resorts location opened in 2005.

With pet ownership continuing to increase and more than 50% of U.S. households owning a dog (64 million), the demand for pet services is greater than ever.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.