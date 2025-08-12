Massage Envy Unveils Four New Results-Driven Chemical Peels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Massage Envy today announced the launch of its new Results-Driven Chemical Peels, four skin care services focused around common skin care concerns that matter to members and guests. Using professional products from PCA SKIN, these offerings support the Massage Envy brand's continued dedication to the evolution of personalized skin care.

The new peels are now available at Massage Envy franchised locations and include:

Age-Defying Chemical Peel: Developed to address common concerns of aging by smoothing the appearance of fine lines to promote a balanced skin tone.

Brightening Chemical Peel: Designed for increased radiance to brighten and resurface dull, tired skin by utilizing a multi-acid peel formula that exfoliates to enhance the appearance of skin tone and texture.

Clarifying Acne Chemical Peel: Curated for those with acne-prone skin, this advanced service encourages exfoliation, helps remove pore-clogging impurities and balances oil on the surface of the skin, revealing a visibly smoother and clarified complexion.

Tone-Balancing Chemical Peel: Created to promote a balanced skin tone across all types of skin tones on the Fitzpatrick scale – a method that estimates the skin's reaction to UV light based on skin color – with little-to-no expected downtime or peeling.

"We're proud to launch the new Results-Driven Chemical Peels as the next offering in the brand's commitment to innovative, targeted skin care services," said Nicole Pelishek, vice president of innovation at Massage Envy Franchising. "These offerings address the most common skin care concerns for members and guests, helping them achieve and maintain a healthy, radiant glow all year round."

The Massage Envy brand and the dedicated professionals at franchised locations continue to set the standard on making personalized skin care convenient and accessible with its variety of new and refreshed services, including:

In July, Massage Envy debuted the Results-Driven Facials*, a collection of five targeted facial offerings that target common skin care concerns, with options including Age-Defying, Clarifying Acne, Tone-Balancing, Brightening and Calming.

Launched in March 2025, the Zero Downtime Peel rejuvenates skin for a radiant, healthy-looking glow with no expected visible peeling or redness, so no specialized post-peel care is required.

In December 2024, Massage Envy collaborated with Persimmon for an exclusive option that is only available in select franchised locations in California, Arizona and Texas.

* "Individual results may vary based on user, skin care regimen, and services provided at participating franchised locations."

SOURCE Massage Envy

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.