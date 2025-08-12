Pokeworks Introduces Craveable August Promos, Including Exclusive 'Feast Mode Fridays'

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, CA – Pokeworks is keeping the summer energy high with limited-time offers that bring big flavor and easy meal options to the table. From creamy avocado and ice-cold Signature Drinks to new combos made for sharing, August is all about giving guests more reasons to enjoy Pokeworks their way.

The highlight of the month is Feast Mode Fridays, an exclusive, members-only secret menu available to Pokeworks Rewards Members every Friday through August 29. These online-only combos are designed for family lunches, friends hanging out, or low-key nights when no one wants to cook. Each bundle pulls together popular Pokeworks entrées into ready-to-go sets that make group ordering easier, faster, and more rewarding.

“As dining habits shift and schedules get busier, we’re always looking for thoughtful ways to meet our guests where they are,” said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. “Feast Mode Fridays give our Rewards Members access to a special selection available only to them. It’s designed to make it simpler to share, easier to order, and perfect for family lunches or Friday night dinners. It’s a flavorful, feel-good way to bring everyone to the table.”

In addition to Feast Mode Fridays, Pokeworks is continuing its popular summer promotions plus a limited-time catering special that makes group ordering even easier:

Summer AVO-lanche | August 1 – September 30

Get a free scoop of avocado with any entrée purchase.

Summer Splash | August 1 – August 17

Signature Drinks for just $2.99, served cold and crafted to pair with any poke bowl or hot plate..

Catering Bonus | August 4 – August 17

Receive a $50 Visa Gift Card with any catering order of $250 or more. Perfect for office lunches, parties, or back-to-school events.

Whether it’s a quick solo bowl or a Friday night spread for the family, Pokeworks is bringing together convenience, flavor, and a little extra joy this August.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was created by a group of friends who shared a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. With its Poke Your Way® approach, Pokeworks offers fully customizable poke bowls, burritos, and salads using high-quality ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood, with options for every lifestyle—including vegan and gluten-free.

SOURCE Pokeworks

###

