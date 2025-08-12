Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services First Alabama Location

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, AL – Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services First Alabama Location. Now, local residents Alexis Castillo and Brandi Dillard have opened the first Seniors Helping Seniors® location in Alabama to serve Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Alexis and Brandi each spent decades in the corporate world while also serving as primary caregivers to family members in need. From aging parents and grandparents to a daughter raised after the loss of a spouse, those life experiences became the foundation for their decision to leave the corporate world and launch a business that reflects their personal values: compassion, connection and care for the aging population.

“We like the mission. We're giving back to the community and doing good in the lives of others,” said Brandi. “Aging is hard when you can’t move as quickly, climb stairs easily or don’t have anyone nearby because your friends have passed and family lives far away. There's a tremendous need for reliable caregivers and people who understand what seniors are going through. That’s what it’s about- the mission and the opportunity to fill a real need in the community.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. This new location in Alabama will focus on serving the communities within the Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® hires senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

“We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s what we’ve found with Alexis and Brandi as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide in-home services to those in need throughout Alabama.”

