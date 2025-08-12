Spray-Net Signs Agreement to Launch in South Kentucky

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Homeowners in South Kentucky will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes thanks to Spray-Net.

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur, Victor Dodson, to bring its painting concept to Warren, Simpson, Logan, Todd, Christian and Montgomery counties. From siding, doors, brick and stucco to kitchen cabinets and even roofs, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look like new, and often completed in just one day.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Spray-Net to property owners, especially after working in the manufacturing trade for almost three decades,” said Dodson, a Russellville native and industry specialist. "I look forward to bringing factory-quality results to local homeowners and redefining the traditional painting process with proprietary systems.”

With an anticipated debut in October 2025, the new business is set to become a game-changer for Kentucky and Tennessee residents. In addition to factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows and Kitchen Cabinets.

Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company’s founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry.

"Victor is the ideal franchise partner to grow Spray-Net’s presence in South Kentucky," said Marsala. “With his years of experience in the manufacturing trade and enthusiasm for the process improvement industry, we are confident Victor will champion our company values and our shared mission of providing quality paint results to our customers. We can’t wait to see the impact he makes on homeowners.”

SOURCE Spray-Net

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.