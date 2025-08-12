Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens First Location in New Hampshire

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHUA, N.H. – Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at one of the top dining and shopping destinations, Pheasant Lane Mall, bringing its signature twisty treats to New Hampshire.

Located in one of New Hampshire’s renowned shopping centers, known for premier dining and retail offerings, the new Wetzel’s Pretzels will add even more flavor with its craveable snacks and refreshing drink lineup. The franchise group leading the store opening at Pheasant Lane Mall are first-time Wetzel’s Pretzels operators.

“The Nashua opening at Pheasant Lane Mall is a new challenge that is driven by team building and growth,” said Peter Vrettos, a representative for the franchise ownership group.

At the Nashua location, the group looks forward to building a strong, energetic team that reflects the welcoming and upbeat spirit of the Wetzel’s brand. They aim to create an environment where both team members and guests feel connected, from the first bite of a warm pretzel to opportunities for long-term career growth.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to open Wetzel’s Pretzels first store in New Hampshire, bringing handheld happiness to Nashua,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We’re confident this location will be a hit for mallgoers looking for a fresh, fast, and fun snack experience.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

