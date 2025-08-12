Wing it On! Native Grill & Wings Kicks Off Ultimate Wing-Eating Showdown with Arizona Radio Personality Holmberg

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Native Grill & Wings is firing up the flavor this summer with the return of its annual wing-eating competition, Holmberg’s “Handle the Heat,” a month-long partnership with iconic Arizona DJ and Radio Host Holmberg. Launching Aug 14. And running through Sept. 3, the beloved wing brand will host weekly wing-eating challenges at various Native Grill & Wings locations across the Phoenix area.

Wing lovers and Native fans alike can put their skills to the test and aim to secure a spot in the championship round on Sept. 3, where one finalist will earn the ultimate bragging rights and a monetary grand prize. To sign up and view a complete list of rules and details, potential competitors must visit 98kupd.com. The preliminary event schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 14, 1947 South Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21, 13929 West Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85379 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 4341 East Baseline Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 5030 East Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of the wing-eating showdown, Native Grill & Wings will also be featuring the Holmberg Special, available on menus from Aug. 8 through Sept. 3. Fans can dig into 10 irresistible wings and a refreshing Stella Artois (bottle or 16 ounce) for $19.79, with $1 of every special purchased donated to the Arizona Humane Society, a cause close to both Holmberg and Native.

“Last year I didn’t know what to expect. But in the end, people going FULL HAM on a tray of wings is incredibly fun to watch,” said Radio Host and DJ, John Holmberg. “Plus, its for the pets! Win! Win! LET’S EAT!”

“We’re fired up to bring our wing showdown back for another round of fierce and flavor-packed competition,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings. “Partnering with Holmberg to rally the community together and support the Arizona Humane Society – and have a little fun while doing so – makes this initiative truly special.”

