76 FENCE Celebrates Grand Opening of First Georgia Locations with Ribbon Cutting in Kennesaw

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // KENNESAW, Ga. – 76 FENCE officially launched its first Georgia franchise locations on Friday, August 8, with a ribbon-cutting celebration in Kennesaw. The event was attended by friends, family, and local business stakeholders who gathered to commemorate the milestone and show support for Georgia Regional Developer and franchise owner Carl van der Horst.

A seasoned corporate leader and longtime Georgia resident, van der Horst opened the brand’s first two locations in Kennesaw and Alpharetta.

“Friday’s grand opening was more than just a celebration; it was a statement that we’re here, we’re ready, and we’re committed to serving Georgia communities with professionalism and purpose,” said van der Horst. “It means the world to have such strong support from my family, friends, and local partners. We’re just getting started.”

“Carl’s leadership and drive set the tone for what we know will be a successful and impactful presence in Georgia,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE. “He brings heart, hustle, and a deep respect for the communities he serves.”

76 FENCE is known for delivering fencing solutions for residential, commercial, and HOA properties, with a focus on customer service and streamlined installation.

