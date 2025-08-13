Always Best Care Senior Services Opens First Nevada Franchise in Henderson

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // HENDERSON, NV — Always Best Care Senior Services is proud to announce the opening of its first Nevada franchise in Henderson. The new agency, operated by seasoned healthcare professional Sarah Peaceful, will provide non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to residents in Henderson and Boulder City.

Peaceful, a mother of three, brings more than 20 years of clinical and business experience to her new venture, having owned and operated a group of optometric practices in the United Kingdom before relocating with her family to the Las Vegas Valley. Part of her practice involved providing eye care to seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“I’ve seen firsthand the importance of compassionate, personalized care for vulnerable individuals, and I’m excited to bring that experience and heart to support seniors in living safely, comfortably, and independently at home,” said Peaceful. “My goal is to build a trusted care service that’s truly part of the Henderson and Boulder City communities.”

Henderson’s aging population makes it a prime location for high-quality in-home care:

Over 20% of Henderson residents are aged 65 or older.

That number is expected to increase in the coming years as the city continues to attract retirees and older adults seeking a safe, active community with access to healthcare services.

Nevada is among the fastest-growing states for senior populations, with Clark County accounting for a significant share of that growth.

Peaceful’s professional background includes more than two decades as an optometrist, a postgraduate diploma in glaucoma care, and specialized experience in providing home-based eye care to residents of care homes. She has also led multiple healthcare businesses and has extensive training in compliance, recruiting, and operations - all of which will support her leadership of Always Best Care of Henderson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Peaceful as the first Always Best Care franchise owner in the state of Nevada,” said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. “Sarah’s blend of healthcare knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep care for others makes her an ideal leader to serve the seniors of Henderson and Boulder City. We’re confident she will build a strong, trusted presence in the community.”

Peaceful also intends to introduce specialized services in the future, including Alzheimer’s care and memory support programs, ensuring seniors in the Henderson area have access to the compassionate, individualized care they need to thrive.

