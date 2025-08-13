D1 Training Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – D1 Training is excited to announce its ranking on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

The list provides a snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. D1 Training joins the likes of past honorees including companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and resilience of our entire team,” said Will Bartholomew, founder and CEO of D1 Training. “This recognition validates our commitment to franchisees, brand innovation, serving our customers with excellence, and staying true to our mission. It motivates us to keep raising the bar and to continue building something that makes a lasting impact.”

D1 Training reintroduced its Franchise Advisory Council, rolled out new marketing tools, launched a mobile app with a website relaunch on the horizon, and secured strategic partnerships with ClassPass and WellHub. This commitment to putting franchisees first extended to the Manning Passing Academy, where team members and representatives led on-field warmups for the 16th consecutive year—an event that welcomed 1,400+ youth football players and 40+ of the nation’s top college quarterbacks.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix.

