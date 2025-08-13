Dive Into Teamwork! The UPS Store® to Make Waves at the 137th Rose Parade® with Under-the-Sea Themed Float

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO – Prepare to dive into an ocean of wonder as The UPS Store, Inc. announces its participation in the 137th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, revealing its under-the-sea themed float, “Sharing Skills for Success.” This float entry brings to life the theme of the 2026 parade, “The Magic in Teamwork,” by portraying a vibrant underwater world that inspires viewers to discover the extraordinary power of collaboration. “Sharing Skills for Success” will make its debut on January 1, 2026, in Pasadena, California.

At the heart of this aquatic design stands a majestic 32-foot-tall seahorse, expertly coaching his babies (or ‘frys’) through a synchronized swimming routine. This underwater paradise float bursts with a kaleidoscope of color thanks to the coral reef setting, teeming with shimmering fish, radial starfish and shiny seashells.

The float celebrates the connection The UPS Store has to empowering school-aged children with critical skills through its collaboration with Junior Achievement USA® for The UPS Store Start Small, Grow Big program. Just as the float demonstrates a heartfelt story of a devoted father seahorse imparting essential skills to his young, The UPS Store embraces the mission of passing along invaluable knowledge to future small business owners and entrepreneurs amid the ever-changing tides of today’s world. This spirit of teamwork will further come to life with local Los Angeles Junior Achievement students riding the float, outfitted for an underwater show from the seahorses. Since Start Small, Grow Big began in 2022, Junior Achievement has received more than $6.7 million from customer donations, thanks to the UPS Stores franchisees facilitating donations upon checkout in-store.

“We’re making waves once again at the Rose Parade with our eighth float—a colorful celebration of community and the strength that comes from working together,” said Sarah Casalan, President of The UPS Store, Inc. “This year’s float is all about lifting each other up, navigating challenges as a team, and inspiring the next generation of small business owners to dive in and lead with confidence. It’s our way of honoring the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us—and the communities we proudly serve.”

Designed by visionary artist Charles Meier and brought to life by the expert artisans at Artistic Entertainment Services (AES), the float is a fusion of creativity and innovation. “Collaborating with The UPS Store to craft this mesmerizing underwater journey has been exhilarating,” said Craig Bugajski, CEO and President of AES. “We treasure the opportunity to tell a story that celebrates the beauty of teamwork both in nature’s wonders and within our communities through unforgettable design.”

Alongside this announcement, Junior Achievement students nationwide have an opportunity to win a trip to experience New Year’s in Los Angeles. Junior Achievement’s 2025 Start Small, Grow Big New Year’s Contest is now open for entries, where two lucky Junior Achievement students aged 12 to 18 will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Pasadena to ring in New Year’s Day, featuring VIP access to experience the magic of the Rose Parade and tickets to attend the legendary Rose Bowl game. The contest is open now through November 1, 2025, to all Junior Achievement participants across the country, with winners announced by November 15.

