Dogtopia Partners with Pet Tech Experts PitPat to Launch DASH Activity Monitor

Nation’s Leading Dog Wellness Franchise to Debut Ultimate Dog Wellness Companion

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX – Dogtopia, the nation’s leading dog wellness franchise, is launching DASH, an innovative dog activity monitor designed to enhance the health and wellness of dogs. The tool is the first in the dog daycare space and the only device approved for Dogtopia’s playrooms, giving pet parents insight into their dog’s activity levels, rest patterns and overall well-being both in daycare and at home.

The DASH by Dogtopia® activity monitor, rigorously tested and refined for more than three years in Dogtopia's daycare playrooms, was created in collaboration with PitPat, the UK Pet Tech Leader, driven by tech experts, scientists and vets. The device is small and lightweight, seamlessly fitting onto a collar or harness, with a protective cover specially crafted for multi-dog environments. Featuring daycare-approved durability, a year-long battery life, and easy data syncing to Dogtopia’s mobile app, the tool allows for effortless monitoring of a dog’s daily activity.

According to a study by Montoya et al. (2024) in Preventive Veterinary Medicine that analyzed over 20 million pet records, active, healthy dogs can live up to 1.5 years longer than their overweight counterparts. The DASH activity monitor measures a dog’s steps, miles and minutes of movement, providing parents a clear, actionable picture of their dog’s overall health and allowing them to make informed decisions that optimize their dog’s quality of life. In several cases, Dogtopia team members noticed sudden changes in dogs who were typically active. Thanks to the real-time insights provided by the DASH monitor, pet parents were alerted early and sought veterinary care. Diagnoses included CCL (cranial cruciate ligament) tears and early-stage bone cancer, conditions that, when caught early, can be treated more effectively. These early interventions helped extend the dogs’ lives and quality of care.

Data shows that dogs at Dogtopia average more than 8 miles at daycare, which is more than double what they typically get at home. With the DASH monitor, parents can now physically see the positive effects dog daycare has on their dog’s mood, behavior and physical well-being, empowering parents to be more proactive about their dog’s health.

While many associate dog daycare with fun and socialization (which it is!), it’s also a powerful source of daily exercise that goes beyond the dog walk. At Dogtopia, dogs are off leash, playing in safe, supervised environments with similarly sized, vaccinated dogs who match their temperament. It’s not just playing, it’s a full day of purposeful movement, monitored by trained professionals and now measurable through DASH.

“DASH is more than just an activity monitor – it’s a breakthrough in dog wellness to promote healthier, more active dogs,” said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. “By partnering with PitPat, we can now deliver a revolutionary product that enhances our mission to provide the best care for dogs, ensure transparency for all parents and help dogs live happier, healthier, longer lives.”

Dogtopia has consistently led the way in integrating technology into the pet care industry. From the company’s live webcams that allow parents to check in on their dogs remotely, providing peace of mind, to its mobile app that offered curbside drop-off and pick-up services well before the pandemic, Dogtopia continues to push the boundaries of tech within the pet space. Most recently, the company launched a cutting-edge 3D virtual tour giving parents the convenience of exploring Dogtopia’s daycare facilities without leaving their homes.

DASH will be available at participating locations. For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

SOURCE Dogtopia

###

Media Contact:

David Robertson

847-945-1300

[email protected]

