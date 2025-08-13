Grand Opening of East Plano Paris Baguette Café on August 14

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLANO, TX – Paris Baguette upcoming bakery café Grand Opening in Plano, TX on August 14th.

On August 14th, Grand Opening events will begin with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony with the local chamber at 1:30pm, followed by Grand Opening events including face painting and live music.

The East Plano development is being led by franchisee Waleed Liaqat. After years climbing the ranks in the pharmaceutical world and building a career in strategic consulting, Liaqat was ready to pivot into something of his own. One visit turned into research and before long, he and his business partner secured the rights to open in East Plano. Now, with his first bakery-café set to open this month, Liaqat is introducing Paris Baguette’s signature charm to the vibrant and diverse community.

“From the moment I walked into Paris Baguette, I knew it was something special — the atmosphere, the quality, the way people connected to the brand,” said Liaqat. “It’s incredibly exciting to now be opening our first location in East Plano. We’re proud to bring this unique bakery-café experience to a vibrant, diverse community that truly deserves it, and we’re just getting started.”

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community, and we’re excited to see Waleed bring this to life in his local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Waleed will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood.”

SOURCE Paris Baguette

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.