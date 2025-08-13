Juice It Up! Opens New Bakersfield, California Location

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Juice It Up! has opened a new Bakersfield location. The new store is owned and operated by seasoned franchisee and longtime Bakersfield resident Morey Mirkazemi, who brings nearly two decades of multi-unit franchise experience. Mirkazemi introduced the brand to Bakersfield last year with the opening of its first area location. Located at Old River Ranch, the new Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its signature açaí bowls, blended to order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to guests seeking delicious options to fuel up on the go.

“When I introduced the Bakersfield community to Juice It Up! last year, the positive response reaffirmed what I believed – there’s strong demand here for a modern, better-for-you brand like Juice It Up!,” said Mirkazemi. “This second location represents more than expansion; it’s a family-owned, locally operated business that reflects our deeper commitment to the community. We are focused on building long-term connections and delivering an uplifting experience with every visit. We’re working to establish Juice It Up! as a local favorite, where the atmosphere is energetic, team members are proud to serve and guests feel like they’re part of something positive and lasting.”

The Juice It Up! menu also offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

SOURCE Juice It Up!

