Keller Williams Appoints Sandra Howard Chief Marketing Officer

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, TEXAS - Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW) has appointed Sandra Howard as chief marketing officer (CMO). The appointment is effective on August 18.

“We are excited to welcome Sandra as our new CMO and member of the company’s executive team,” said Chris Czarnecki, CEO and president of KW.

“With two decades of shaping brand strategy and delivering transformative results for some of the world’s most recognized companies, Sandra brings a wealth of experience to elevate our competitive position and the brands of our agents and franchisees,” said Czarnecki.

"Keller Williams doesn’t just talk about values, we live them,” said Howard. “This is a brand built by real estate entrepreneurs who do the hard work, share their success, and show up for each other. That’s exactly the kind of culture I want to help lead and elevate."

Most recently, Howard served as principal of brand strategy at LERMA/, a full-service advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas, where she developed insight-driven strategy and integrated marketing campaigns for wellness and lifestyle clients.

Before that, Howard spent over a decade at AT&T, leading enterprise-wide advertising best practices and unified the company’s messaging and brand story across all platforms and business units, showcasing how technology enhances everyday life.

As the Corporate Brand Marketing and Business Advertising Vice President at AT&T, she also directed the company’s largest B2B brand repositioning.

"In today’s market, relevance beats recognition. People don’t choose brands they know; they choose the ones that choose them back,” said Howard.

“Our vision is to empower agents to lead with empathy, listen with intention, and serve with authenticity so we don’t just show up in the market, we stand out,” said Howard.

Earlier in her career, Howard served as the Advertising and Marketing Communications Director at Southwest Airlines, a Senior Consumer Insights Consultant at Edelman, and as the Senior Director of Consumer Insights and Advertising at Burger King.

"The best brands and the best agents don’t just occupy space in the market,” said Howard. “They occupy space in people’s lives."

Howard has been recognized with top industry honors, including a Gold Cannes Lion for AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign, a North American Gold Effie Winner for Southwest’s “Bags Fly Free” TV campaign, and recognition in Adweek as a Guerrilla Marketer of the Year.

SOURCE Keller Williams Realty, LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.