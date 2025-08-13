Konala Inks Multi-Unit Deal for Philadelphia

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coeur d’Alene, ID – Konala inks three-unit deal in the Philadelphia market.

The deal was signed by Circle9 LLC, a franchise group with a strong track record previously operating multiple top-performing European Wax Center locations. Now, they're bringing their expertise to fast casual.

“We were looking for a newer brand with a real vision behind it,” said a representative from Circle9. “When we met Trace and saw what he’s building with Konala, everything just clicked.”

As a large family with young kids, the group was also personally invested in the problem Konala solves: finding fast, truly healthy food that kids love and parents feel good about. With busy schedules and limited time, they found themselves frustrated by the lack of drive-thru options that avoided greasy, artificial ingredients.

“Konala is what we’ve been looking for—not just for our own families, but for communities everywhere,” they shared. “It’s quick, clean, and the food actually tastes amazing. Our kids crave it, and we trust what’s in it.”

“Any hesitation we had about entering the restaurant space disappeared after seeing the setup. It’s so efficient—and clearly built to scale.”

“The Circle9 team is exactly the kind of franchise partner we’re looking for,” said Konala founder Trace Miller. “They understand what it takes to scale, and they’re personally connected to our mission. We’re thrilled to bring Konala to the Philly market with them.”

SOURCE Konala

