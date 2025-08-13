Local Nurse Opens Caring Transitions of Eden Prairie, MN

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Caring Transitions latest location in Minnesota. Caring Transitions of Eden Prairie, MN. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Ernise Beckel, will provide a full-service approach that includes decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions.

Beckel previously worked as a nurse for two decades, and knew that caring for others would always be at the heart of her career. With a deep understanding of seniors’ needs and a desire to make a difference in her local community, Beckel officially opened Caring Transitions of Eden Prairie, MN. Now, she’s building a business that blends personal purpose with professional growth — and offering compassionate support to local families along the way.

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. Beckel and her team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are so excited to welcome Ernise into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. With over 20 years of experience as a nurse, Ernise brings a deeply rooted sense of compassion, empathy, and service to her new role—values that align perfectly with our mission at Caring Transitions. Her healthcare background gives her a unique understanding of the emotional and physical challenges families face during times of transition, and we’re confident that she will make a meaningful impact in her community as she helps seniors and their families navigate life’s next chapter with dignity and care.”

