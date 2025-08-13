Martha Tomas Flynn Named Director of Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University

Founding Director John Hayes Continues as Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership and Professor of Franchising

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach Atlantic (PBA) University today announced that Martha Tomas Flynn will become the new director of the Titus Center for Franchising, succeeding founding director John Hayes, who has led the Center since its inception in 2017.

Flynn, a respected franchise executive with experience at both Dunkin’ and most recently Panera Bread, has served as an adjunct professor at PBA and brings a strong understanding of the Titus Center’s mission, having been first recruited to teach by Hayes nearly seven years ago.

“I am honored to return to the Titus Center in this new capacity,” said Flynn. “Franchise education is more relevant than ever, and I’m excited to build on the strong foundation John has established to serve the next generation of franchise leaders.”

Since launching the Titus Center for Franchising in 2017, Hayes has transformed an idea into a nationally recognized program. Under his leadership, the Center has grown its advisory board to nearly 100 member companies, each providing industry insight, student engagement, and critical financial support. That support has fueled the Center’s growth and allowed it to operate with a budget surplus for the past three years.

The Center has educated hundreds of students about franchising, with nearly 60 students currently studying the field each year. Ten graduates have become franchise owners, several dozen work in franchise companies, and three alumni have launched their own supplier businesses. Palm Beach Atlantic’s Entrepreneurship and Franchising major continues to gain traction, with more than 30 incoming freshmen already selecting it for Fall 2025.

“I’ve always viewed the Titus Center as a legacy initiative—an opportunity to change lives through business education,” said Hayes. “We’ve built something that matters, and I look forward to working alongside Martha as she continues this important work.”

Hayes will continue to serve as Chair for Franchise Leadership, providing strategic support to Flynn and maintaining strong relationships with the Center’s advisory board and franchise community.

“We are deeply grateful for John’s visionary leadership in establishing and growing the Titus Center,” said Dr. Brian Strow, Dean of the Rinker College of Business. “The impact of the Center on our students—and the franchise community—has been remarkable. We are excited to welcome Martha Tomas Flynn as the next director and look forward to the continued growth of this one-of-a-kind program.”

The Titus Center for Franchising was established with a $1.5 million endowed gift from Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group. Housed in the Rinker College of Business, the Center offers academic coursework in franchising, internship opportunities, scholarships, and industry engagement for students pursuing careers in the franchise sector.

For more information on the Titus Center for Franchising, visit https://www.pba.edu/academics/schools/centers/titus-franchising/index.html

About The Titus Center for Franchising

Founded in 2017, the Titus Center for Franchising is housed in the Rinker College of Business at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, FL. Students complete 12 credit hours to earn a concentration in franchising as part of a bachelor’s degree. The Center was endowed by franchisor Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, who gave the university a $1.5 million gift. The Center is dedicated to educating people about franchising and preparing them to become employees of franchise companies, franchisees and franchisors. Martha Tomas Flynn is the director.

