Proforma Celebrates Distributor Owners Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma proudly announces that 43 of its Distributor Owners have been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

“This year’s record number of honorees is a direct reflection of our Distributor Owners’ tireless dedication and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Brian Roney, Senior Director of Product Design at Proforma. “We are incredibly proud of their achievements, and this recognition reinforces the impact of our mission to empower Distributor Owners with the tools, technology, and support they need to succeed.”

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 list recognizes the most successful privately held companies in the U.S. based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify for the 2025 list, companies had to generate at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021 and $2 million in 2024, in addition to meeting other rigorous criteria.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among the fastest-growing companies," shared Mike and Amy Anderman, Owners of Proforma 123. "This achievement has been fueled in part by the technology and resources Proforma provides, and we are grateful for Proforma’s support in helping us reach this milestone."

“Our unwavering commitment to innovation is what sets Proforma apart,” said Brian Carothers, Chief Information Officer at Proforma. “These technology advancements empower our Distributor Owners to operate more efficiently, build stronger client relationships, and grow their businesses faster than ever before.”

SOURCE Proforma

