Rita’s Italian Ice Celebrates Mid-Year Momentum with Growth, Innovation and Industry Recognition

New store openings, leadership expansion and development strategies position the brand for a strong second half of 2025

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA – With nearly 40 new locations on track to open in 2025 and recognition as one of the nation’s top-performing restaurant brands, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is celebrating strong mid-year momentum rooted in innovation, accessibility and franchise growth.

The legacy frozen treat brand landed at #211 on Restaurant Business’s Top 500 list, joining the ranks of the industry’s most influential restaurant concepts nationwide. In the first half of the year, Rita’s opened 16 new shops, including locations in new and developing markets like Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nexton, South Carolina; and Liberty Township, Ohio. With 19 additional shops currently in the pipeline, the brand is poised for continued growth across the U.S.

“As we scale and face the same cost pressures affecting the entire industry, we’re committed to making Rita’s a smart investment for today’s operators,” said Lawrence Brown, chief development officer. “That means flexible formats, thoughtful reuse of second-generation real estate, smaller footprints and ongoing investment in the tools our franchisees need to grow. In addition to banks and dry cleaners, we’re now seeing vacant coffee shop spaces as a promising new opportunity in the mix.”

Two of Rita’s strongest development drivers this year have been its new freestanding drive-thru prototypes and its adaptive reuse strategy. By converting second-generation spaces like former banks and dry cleaners into fully operational shops, the brand is reducing build-out costs, lowering the barrier to entry, and accelerating speed to market. Newly debuted drive-thru models in Fort Worth, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, illustrate how flexible footprints can help operators expand in both emerging and established markets.

Third-party delivery also remains a strong and growing channel for Rita’s, helping franchisees meet demand with greater convenience and access.

Rita’s also continues to invest in leadership that blends strategic vision with operational expertise. Earlier this year, the brand welcomed Lawrence Brown as chief development officer and Carmela Hughley as senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation — two roles focused on helping franchisees grow with greater agility, insight and support.

“As a brand built on happiness, everything we do starts with our guests,” said Hughley. “From new shop formats to community partnerships, we’re focused on turning our insights into action and moments into meaningful experiences.”

With nearly 600 shops open systemwide, more grand openings, strategic partnerships and franchise expansion are on the horizon. Rita’s is well-positioned for a high-impact finish to 2025.

Prospective franchisees and property owners interested in opportunities in their area can visit ownaritasfranchise.com and fill out a short contact form.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. As the brand continues to grow, Rita’s is actively seeking passionate franchise owners who want to bring its beloved treats to more communities. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit ownaritas.com or call 1-800-677-7482.

SOURCE Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

###

Media Contact:

Betsy DeMik

(972) 930-9933

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.